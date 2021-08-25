‘Mandalorian’ actor, original Power Ranger among guests when El Paso Comic Con returns in-person next month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Comic Con, a local celebration of comic book, anime, and pop culture, is returning to the Downtown convention center next month.

This year’s guests include “The Mandalorian” villain Giancarlo Esposito, “Leave it to Beaver” stars Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow, “American Horror Story” actress Naomi Grossman, and the original blue Power Ranger, David Yost.

EPCON will take place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12. For tickets and more information, click here.