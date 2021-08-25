‘Mandalorian’ actor, original Power Ranger among guests when El Paso Comic Con returns in-person next month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: El Paso Comic Con

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Comic Con, a local celebration of comic book, anime, and pop culture, is returning to the Downtown convention center next month.

This year’s guests include “The Mandalorian” villain Giancarlo Esposito, “Leave it to Beaver” stars Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow, “American Horror Story” actress Naomi Grossman, and the original blue Power Ranger, David Yost.

EPCON will take place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12. For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

9 On Nine: El Paso Water on recent rainfall

9 On Nine: El Paso Water on recent rainfall continued

9 On Nine: El Paso Water on recent rainfall part 3

9 On Nine: El Paso Water on recent rainfall part 4

Suffrage movement in El Paso

ktsm 10pm news tease 08-24-2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link