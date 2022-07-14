EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department put behind bars two wanted suspects for charges including possession of controlled substances and firearms.

24-year-old Kathleen Arteche and25-year-old Omar Rosales were arrested yesterday at the La Quinta parking lot in the West side El Paso

According to authorities, Arteche was wanted on four outstanding criminal warrants and was found in possession of approximately 13 grams of meth when arrested.

Rosales was wanted on five outstanding traffic warrants and was found in possession of marijuana and a handgun when arrested.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Arteche has a bond of $25,000 Possession of Methamphetamine over 4 grams. Rosales a bond of $10,000 for Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and a second bond of $100 for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store