EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man and a woman were both arrested this past weekend on two separate incidents and were both charged with abandonment of a child.

Fabio Aaron Minchala was arrested and charged with two counts of abandonment of a child with intent to return under a $15,000 bond. Minchala posted bond on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, a bartender at Honest Abe’s spotted Minchala’s two children, ages two and six, inside the vehicle in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Airway around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The children were locked inside and refused to unlock the doors.

Eventually, officers were able to remove the children and determined Minchala had been drinking at the Ditzy Duck bar nearby.

Documents state two bartenders from other nearby bars reported kicking Minchala out after observing him to be intoxicated and aggressive with other customers. Officers claim Minchala was “stumbling over his words and did not make any sense.” They asked Minchala what his plans were after drinking, and he allegedly told them he was going to “leave the location.”

Court documents show Minchala filed for divorce from his wife of four years, the mother of his youngest child, in September. The divorce was finalized on Thursday, two days before his arrest.

In a separate incident, Janett Almaraz was charged with one count of abandonment of a child with intent to return under a $20,000 bond after being arrested outside the St. Martin bar in the 4000 block of N. Mesa Sunday evening.

Almaraz posted bond on Monday, Dec. 4. However, she was re-booked on a probation violation in an unrelated separate incident and is currently being held without bond.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, officers responded to St. Martin bar to an anonymous report stating Almaraz was seen coming out of a bar with a child and leaving him in the car.

The court documents also state she was seen urinating in the parking lot.

Officers reportedly saw the child inside the car which was not running and the heater was off in 42-degree weather.

A witness from inside the bar told the police that he had seen Almaraz inside the bar with her 10-year-old son and advised her to leave with him after 10:30 p.m. because the restaurant turns into a bar at that hour.

According to the documents, Almaraz was seen walking out of the bar with her son and came back inside.

Almaraz stated to the police that she went back to pay for her tab and told her son to wait in the car.

Police arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m.

According to the court documents, officers observed Almaraz to be intoxicated, with slurred speech, strong smell of alcohol and poor balance.

District Attorney Bill Hicks told KTSM his office is prosecuting these cases of child abandonment with intent to return.

The defendants are facing between 180 days and 2 years in state jail or up to 5 years of probation.

“One of the great things about El Paso is that we are a very family-oriented community. The vast majority of El Paso ins are going to take care of their kids. So, when you see something like this, it really stands out to us as being something that’s kind of shocking to us,” said Hicks.

Hicks said that these cases do not come into his office often, but he is seeing a rising number of alcohol-related incidents.

Hicks confirmed to KTSM that starting Dec. 29, the county will be providing vouchers for ride-share services until September of 2024.