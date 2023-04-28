EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old man who had an outstanding felony criminal warrant for alleged robbery surrendered to deputies on Wednesday, April 26, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO).

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Soltero, 29, on Wednesday, April 19. Officials then tried to find Soltero at his residence located on Skipper Dr. but were told that he “no longer lived there”, according to EPCSO.

However, officials say they were able to obtain his phone number and had him turn himself in at the El Paso County Jail.

Officials say Soltero then met with deputies on Wednesday and self-surrendered.

Soltero was booked into El Paso County jail with a $25,000 bond without further incident.