EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 37-year-old Socorro man has been arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from El Paso Police and other law enforcement.

Police arrested Armando Bejarano on Thursday, Jan. 4 after he allegedly fled from police and other law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.



Bejarano was arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies back on Dec. 28 on four warrants. Sheriff’s officials say he has been arrested 27 times and has an “extensive record.”

In the latest incident, police say patrol officers attempted a traffic stop along the 8700 block of Gateway East on a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier.

Police say Bejarano was driving the stolen vehicle and he refused to stop.

Officers pursued him and monitored his vehicle. Police say Bejarano “caused property damage” along the 9500 block of Escobar and continued to drive erratically.

In a joint effort, the Auto Theft Task Force, K9 Units, Customs and Border Patrol Air Unit and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office joined forces and apprehended Bejarano.

He was ultimately found along the 10800 block of Robin.

He is facing charges of evading arrest or detention ($100,000 bond), theft of property ($100,000 bond) and criminal mischief ($10,000 bond).