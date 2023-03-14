EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who shot an employee at Planet Fitness in Las Cruces has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the office of the Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers.

Jose Daniel Chavez, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Third Judicial Court Judge Conrad Perea sentenced Chavez to 12 years, citing that the defendant had no previous criminal record. Since Chavez has been held on pre-trial detention, he will receive a credit of 588 days towards his sentence.

According to Las Cruces Police, on Aug. 3, 2021, Las Cruces Police responded to Mountain View Hospital about a gunshot victdim.

The woman was an employee at Planet Fitness at 1300 El Paseo Road.

She told police that a man walked up to the counter and threw a boot at her. When she went to get the boot, she looked up and Chavez shot her, hitting her on the left side of her abdomen.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Chavez and assist the officers in finding him after he fled down an alley and discarded the gun, backpack and other boot.

The gym’s video surveillance system also captured the incident.