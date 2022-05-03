EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A San Antonio man conspired with others to purchase firearms by making false statements, directing them to focus on weapons popular with Mexican cartels.

Charles Anthony Lecara, aka “Bloodhound,” had pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting false statements for acquiring the firearms. A federal judge sentenced him to 87 months in federal prison on Monday.

Investigators say that between March and June 2018, Lecara, 43, conspired with others to purchase firearms by making false statements and representations to firearm dealers.

Acting as straw purchasers, the coconspirators claimed to purchase the guns for personal use. However, Lecara directed the conspirators on which firearms to buy and took possession of them shortly after the purchase.

In August 2018, authorities seized numerous firearms purchased on Lecara’s behalf, and a significant amount of crystal methamphetamine, from a stash location in San Antonio, according to a news release from Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

“By putting weapons smugglers behind bars, law enforcement disrupts the supply of firearms before they fall into the hands of violent drug cartels who pose a threat both here and abroad,” said Shane Folden, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio. “HSI will continue working with our federal law enforcement partners both domestic and international in this effort.”

Lecara remains in custody pending transfer to a yet to be determined U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

“This case illustrates why our office and law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting those who violate federal firearms laws,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said. “Lying and buying schemes such as this endanger the public, and offenders who sign on the dotted line should expect to do hard time.”