EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man Las Cruces Police say initiated an officer-involved shooting last month is being held without bond, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Charles Crawford, 47, was held without bond Monday, July 24, in Doña Ana County District Court. He was found to be dangerous to the community and had a prior criminal record, according to a news release sent out by the Las Cruces DA’s office.

Crawford was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other felony counts including possession of a firearm by a felon.

On June 21, a New Mexico State Police officer began following a white Chevrolet Suburban suspected of belonging to Crawford who had a warrant for his arrest. A Las Cruces police officer unit responded to the area. Crawford allegedly fled, engaging the officers in a chase through residential neighborhoods and ultimately drove into the desert area east of Holman Road and south of Arroyo Road in Las Cruces.

Officials in Las Cruces say Crawford endangered civilian lives during the chase.

In effort to stop Crawford, a Las Cruces Police officer placed his vehicle in front of Crawford’s vehicle to force him to comply.

Passing around the officer’s patrol unit, Crawford allegedly fired at the police vehicle and other law enforcement vehicles as they began to surround him. Officers returned fire.

Crawford barricaded himself inside of the SUV, ultimately surrendering to the officers. He was shot once and was flown to an El Paso hospital where he was treated and released back into custody.