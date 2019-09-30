Man who allegedly drove car that killed corrections officer, football coach arrested and charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who allegedly drove drunk and slammed his vehicle into the car of a corrections officer and volunteer football coach was recently arrested.

Erick Ortiz/Courtesy EPPD

Erick Angel Ortiz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter on Friday. Ortiz had been in the hospital since the Sept. 22 crash that killed Joseph Gomez.

Police said that Ortiz ran a red light at Red Sails and Pebble Hills and T-boned Gomez’ car. Both men were taken to the hospital where Gomez died from his injuries.

Photo courtesy of SE T-Birds football team.

Gomez was a corrections officer with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. He was also a volunteer coach with his son’s team, the Southeast T-Birds youth football team.

His funeral was on Monday.