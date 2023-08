EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop for having two criminal warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Aug. 10, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along the 12600 block of Ditton Court in far East El Paso.

A passenger, 32-year-old Deandre Janka, had two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into El Paso County jail with no bond.