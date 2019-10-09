Man wanted for murder in Roswell is arrested in Las Cruces, police say

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Courtesy Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man wanted for murder in Roswell was recently arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department.

Jesus Alberto Robles, 34, is the lead suspect in the Oct. 4 murder of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Griselda Rascon. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound to her head and died at the hospital, a Las Cruces Police Department news release said.

Las Cruces Police received a tip that Robles was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck and it was spotted at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Monte Vista, the release said.

Police said officers pulled over the truck and both Robles and the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and began to run. Both men were arrested. The name of the passenger has not been released by police at this time.

