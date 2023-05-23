EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for alleged indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received an anonymous tip on the whereabouts of Jesus Javier Lopez, 25 on Monday, May 22 who was featured last week on their Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lopez was located on the 5200 block of Joe Herrera and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $75,000 bond.