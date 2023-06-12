EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday, June 9 after he was wanted on a felony criminal warrant for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office fugitive apprehension unit received an arrest warrant for Jorge Carbajal, 51 on Friday and made contact with him at the 2900 block of Tim Floyd. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Carbajal was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $20,000 bond.