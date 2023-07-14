EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 48-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for indecent assault and indecency with a child sexual contact, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received an active criminal warrant for Robert Holguin, 48, on Thursday, July 13. Deputies made contact at the 900 block of Orndorff Drive and met with Holguin.

He was then taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond for indecency with a child and a $25,000 bond for indecent assault, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.