EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man featured in El Paso’s “Most Wanted” fugitive list as far back as November of last year has been apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Victor Gaeta was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was first featured in the Most Wanted Fugitive list back on Nov. 18, 2002. He was featured again as recently as this past week.