EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday, May 7, and was wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office says that they responded to the 5000 block of Phillips Dr. in reference to Samuel Jose Lopez being wanted. He was then arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for 13 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office.

Lopez is currently being held without bond.