Man walks into EPPD station with gunshot wound

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso police department (EPPD) is investigating after a man walked into the EPPD lower valley station with a gunshot wound.

Officials said it was around 12:40 Wednesday morning when the man showed up at the Mission Valley Regional Command Center on 9011 Escobar Drive with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.
           

He was rushed to Del Sol Medical Center with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

However, it’s not clear how he was shot. KTSM will update you as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story