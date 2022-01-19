Man walks into EPPD station with gunshot wound

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso police department (EPPD) is investigating after a man walked into the EPPD lower valley station with a gunshot wound.



Officials said it was around 12:40 Wednesday morning when the man showed up at the Mission Valley Regional Command Center on 9011 Escobar Drive with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.



He was rushed to Del Sol Medical Center with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries.



However, it’s not clear how he was shot. KTSM will update you as we gather more information.