EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 79-year-old man from Pasadena, Texas, was struck and killed while walking in the roadway along Interstate 10 early Monday morning, March 27, outside of Deming.

New Mexico State Police say the incident happened at about 3 a.m. along Interstate 10 West near milepost 52.

The initial investigation shows that for “unknown reasons,” Manuel Garcia Jr. had parked his Nissan pickup on the shoulder of I-10 and was walking in the middle of the right lane about 100 yards from his vehicle.

He was struck and killed by a semitruck, according to New Mexico State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another semitruck side-swiped Garcia’s pickup truck. Neither of the truck drivers were injured.

The crash remains under investigation, but State Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This is the second fatal crash involving a man walking in the roadway near Deming in the last 10 days.