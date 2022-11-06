EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” when he was struck by an SUV. A semitruck, which was behind the first vehicle, attempted to avoid the pedestrian but struck the him.

El Paso police responded to three fatal crashes early Sunday morning.

Santana died at the scene. Police say it is not known why he was walking on the roadway. The investigation continues.