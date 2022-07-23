EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man with a gun held up a Taco Bell in Far East El Paso after ordering food and asking to speak to the manager, then later threatening an employee with a handgun and demanding money. He took off with an unknown amount of cash.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 12:53 P.M., a man walked into the Taco Bell at 1895 N. Zaragoza. The man ordered food and a short time later asked to speak to the manager. The suspect threatened the employee with a handgun and demanded money from the business. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.





He was seen running towards Canes Chicken. The suspect is a Hispanic male in his early 20’s. He was wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a Nike logo, a light-colored facemask, a long-sleeved black tee-shirt, and gray pants.

Investigators are certain that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

