EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, April 27, after being wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say they received the arrest warrant for 20-year-old Bryan Armendariz on Thursday and located him at his residence on the 8300 block of Mt. Latona in El Paso County.

Armendariz was then taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the outstanding warrants with a $35,000 bond, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.