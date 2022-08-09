LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday.

Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between 5 and 6:15 a.m.

Investigators obtained surveillance images that shows the suspect, a man, entering the business through a rear door. The suspect stole more than two dozen firearms including rifles, shotguns, and revolvers.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen pulling a blue recycle bin and walking northbound on Eight Street from Dies Avenue.

Police encourage those who may have information that can help identify the suspect – or knows where the stolen firearms might be – to contact police immediately by calling 911.

As a reminder, anyone who possesses or purchases a stolen firearm can be charged with a felony

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man. To be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward, tipsters must call Las Cruces-Dona Aña County Crime Stoppers.

