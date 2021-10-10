Man Suspected of Stabbing and Killing His Uncle still on the loose.

The Anthony, New Mexico Police Department is asking for the publics help is searching for 34-year-old Gumaro Enrique Vega. Vega is believed to be responsible for the death of his uncle, Albaro Garcia, age 50 on October 9th 2021.

On Saturday October 9th, at approximately 10:25am, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Charles Ave. An investigation revealed Garcia was fatally stabbed multiple times by Vega.

A warrant has been issued for Vega’s arrest who was last known to reside on the 900 block of Charles Ave. in Anthony, NM.

Vega is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 300 lbs. He is bald, has brown eyes and has an “S” tattoo on the top right side of his head and brow. Vega should not be approached by the public as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gumaro Enrique Vega is asked to immediately call 911.