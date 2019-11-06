Man suspected of home invasion stabbing is released from custody, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Police reported a homicide in Northeast El Paso yesterday afternoon, where one man was in custody and has now been released.

Crimes Against Persons detectives continue the investigation into yesterday’s homicide taking place at 5804 Swallow Ln.

Police reports say a female resident was inside the residence with her 71-year old boyfriend.

49-year old Robert Lewis Morgan, ex-boyfriend of the female, arrived at the residence and attempted forced entry, release said.

Officers report Morgan entering the residence without consent, which then led to a confrontation between Morgan and the 71- year old current boyfriend.

Reports say a struggle between the current boyfriend and Morgan occurred, leading to the stabbing.

Morgan died at the scene and the 71-year old boyfriend fled to a nearby 7-Eleven at McCombs and Railroad where he made the 911 call.

According to police reports the male suspect surrendered to responding officers, was taken into custody, and has now been released based on circumstances involved.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for review and disposition, the report said.