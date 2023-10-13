EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 51-year-old man was rescued from a burning house on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Las Cruces and was transported to an El Paso hospital with potential life-threatening injuries, according to Las Cruces Fire.



About 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Turquoise Avenue. The first crews on the scene were met with “active fire” and smoke, according to a news release sent out by Las Cruces Fire.

Firefighters initiated a search and found an unconscious 51-year-old man inside the home. Firefighters rescued the man and began life-saving measures before he was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. He was then taken to University Medical Center of El Paso for more advanced care.



The man’s injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening.



Fire crews also rescued a large dog from inside the home. A cat died as a result of the fire.



Firefighters were able to extinguish the residential structure fire in less than 15 minutes. The cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined.