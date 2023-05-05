EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after suffering serious injuries from a motorcycle crash in East El Paso, according to an El Paso Fire spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the accident happened at the intersection of Vista del Sol and Billie Marie and adds that no other vehicles were involved.

The call came in at around 1:29 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.