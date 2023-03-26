EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old El Paso man suffered serious injuries after police say he was speeding and crashed into a brick mailbox and parked recreational vehicle in East El Paso early Sunday morning, March 26.

Police say the man was driving eastbound on James Grant Drive at a “high rate of speed” at about 2:30 a.m. when he veered right, struck a brick mailbox and then hit the back of an RV parked in front of a home.

Debris from the crash hit three other vehicles.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They are awaiting test results to determine if alcohol was involved.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.