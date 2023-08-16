EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating an aggravated assault at the 4500 block of Vulcan in Northeast El Paso. It happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

While details are limited, El Paso Police confirmed a 49-year-old man was involved in the assault and El Paso Fire Medical says he was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also confirm El Paso Animal Services was requested to the scene but it’s unclear at this time how the incidents are related.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.