EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man walking on Interstate 10 in Luna County has died after being hit by a car, said New Mexico State Police.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Friday, March 17, at mile marker 102, east of Deming, New Mexico. Deming is about an hour’s drive west of Las Cruces.

Police say a man was walking in the middle of I-10 heading eastbound, when he was hit by the vehicle. Officials did not say why he was in the middle of the freeway.

The man was identified as 72-year-old Marcos Jaime Recarte-Osorio, of Pasadena, California. He was declared dead at the scene.

New Mexico State Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts were used accordingly.

The crash is still being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.