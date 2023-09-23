EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 56-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in what Alamogordo Police are calling a fatal hit-and-run crash.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, an officer with the Alamogordo Police found a dead man along the 600 block of First Street with “injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” according to a news release that was sent out. The man has not been identified.

The vehicle had left the scene, Alamogordo Police said.

The Alamogordo PD’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamogordo Police Department’s Detective Division at (575) 439-4300.