EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Sunday evening, Nov. 19 at Red Sands out in East El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at Red Sands, a popular off-roading site.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the 15600 block of Montana Avenue, the found a 37-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle. The victim as transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.

We will update this story when we learn more.