EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 55-year-old man was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sunday, June 18 for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Flor Bella Lane in Tornillo on Sunday in reference to a theft of a vehicle. During the investigation, deputies were able to obtain surveillance video which showed the theft taking place.

A while later, David Trevizo, 55, was stopped by deputies on I-10 while he was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle.

Trevizo was then booked into the El Paso County Jail and has since been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.