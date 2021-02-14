Man stabbed outside of Cincinnati district bar had to have part of lung removed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A fight in the Cincinnati Entertainment district turned led to a man being stabbed seven times.

The victim 24-year-old Devin Vaughn Graham was stabbed in the back, his left leg, and buttock area according to a police affidavit. When police arrived Graham was unable to speak to them and was transported to University Medical Center. It also states that Graham had two surgeries following the stabbing and had part of his lung removed, Graham was in intensive care for six days.

Yaanan Uriel Evans, 21, of Far East El Paso, was taken into custody following the incident. The affidavit states that security camera footage shows a man wearing a red tracksuit, stabbing Graham. Adding that witnesses identified Evans as the person wearing the red tracksuit in the security footage.

The affidavit explains that witnesses told officers that Graham and Evans were arguing and things turned physical.

Evans is being held on a $500,000 bond.