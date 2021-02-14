Man stabbed outside of Cincinnati district bar had to have part of lung removed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A fight in the Cincinnati Entertainment district turned led to a man being stabbed seven times.

The victim 24-year-old Devin Vaughn Graham was stabbed in the back, his left leg, and buttock area according to a police affidavit. When police arrived Graham was unable to speak to them and was transported to University Medical Center. It also states that Graham had two surgeries following the stabbing and had part of his lung removed, Graham was in intensive care for six days.

Yaanan Uriel Evans, 21, of Far East El Paso, was taken into custody following the incident. The affidavit states that security camera footage shows a man wearing a red tracksuit, stabbing Graham. Adding that witnesses identified Evans as the person wearing the red tracksuit in the security footage.

The affidavit explains that witnesses told officers that Graham and Evans were arguing and things turned physical.

Evans is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPIA hopes to spread positive energy with its Elevate Love Project

Hazmat company decontaminating churches free of charge, prepping for Ash Wednesday

Police search for serial burglary burglary suspects

Fixing old jalopys

Preparing the roadways for winter weather

City to open warming centers

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime