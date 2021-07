JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) A man was shot to death in South Juarez on Saturday. It happened in the Mariano Escobedo Colonia.

According to Juarez Police, the victim was outside of a store when someone shot him.

The man who was shot was found on the side of a vehicle but police have not yet released any information about his identity.

