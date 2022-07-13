EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was assaulted and remains in critical condition in a Las Cruces Hospital.

This morning at approximately 5:17 a.m., a man now identified as 34-year-old Orangie Fisher, arrived at Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the 5900 block of Las Alturas and found numerous expended rounds

The current condition of the victim is not known.

The public is asked to come forward with any information that could help clarify this case. Please contact Detective Barbosa or Detective Meraz at 575-525-1911.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update with new details as we learn them.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store