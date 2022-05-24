EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning.

DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of Benavides that’s near E. Mesa off of U.S.-70. When they arrived, they found the victim in the back seat of a car with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.

Sheriff Stewart said the man was transported in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly led to the shooting.

Stay with KTSM for the latest updates on this developing story.