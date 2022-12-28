EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call regarding a gunshot victim in far east El Paso on the 300 block of Citadel Dr.

The call came at 3:18 a.m. early this morning and according to officers on the crime scene, several subjects had been in a physical altercation in front of the address when the victim was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, continues investigating the crime scene. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.