EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man Las Cruces Police say instigated an officer-involved shooting last week has been discharged from the hospital and is facing multiple felony charges.

Bobby Charles Crawford, 47, of Alamogordo, was arrested Tuesday, June 27 after being discharged from University Medical Center of El Paso.



While the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is still underway by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force, investigators have gathered enough information to file charges against Crawford, according to a news release sent out by the Las Cruces Police Department.

Charges include two felony counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He also faces one count each of aggravated fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.



About 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, Las Cruces police were alerted to a pursuit involving New Mexico State Police and a white sport utility vehicle.

Police learned the driver of the SUV, identified as Crawford, had warrants for his arrest and was failing to stop for NMSP officers. The warrants for Crawford’s arrest were for violating terms of his probation and other felony crimes, according to Las Cruces Police.



Las Cruces police assisted NMSP in the pursuit which ended near the intersection of Holman Road and Arroyo Road.



Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Crawford discharged at least one round at responding officers and barricaded himself in the SUV. During the incident, three Las Cruces Police Department officers discharged their service weapons.



Crawford failed to comply with commands given by police until shortly before noon when he exited the SUV. After exiting the SUV and being detained, Crawford was given first aid by police and emergency medical personnel before he was airlifted to University Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound.



No “major injuries” were reported by the officers, according to Las Cruces Police. The LCPD officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure for such an incident.



According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Crawford “fled from officers at speeds ranging from 20 mph to 68 mph through residential neighborhoods and the surrounding desert area.”

Those actions placed “the lives of multiple civilians and officers in danger,” according to the court documents.

After Crawford was forced to stop, he fired multiple rounds directly at one police officer. A bullet entered the officer’s car through the front windshield and lodged in the headrest of the driver’s seat, according to court documents.

The defendant fired at another police officer with two rounds entering the car through the passenger side window while the officer was in the car, “placing him in fear for his life,” court documents said.

Crawford also fired at three other officers after that.

Court documents also said that Crawford had previous felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.



The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.