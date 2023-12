EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle in Socorro on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, Socorro Police said.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the 10400 block of Alameda. The investigation showed that the driver of a pickup truck struck a 76-year-man, who was crossing the roadway without using a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries. He is described as being in stable but serious condition.

The investigation continues.