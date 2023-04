EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is seriously injured after being stabbed the morning of Saturday, April 8, according to El Paso Fire.

Fire officials say the call came in at around 4 a.m.

The incident occurred in the Lower Valley at the 7100 block of Granite Road, near Ascarate park.

The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

