EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the murder of his girlfriend.

Steven Valdez was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Las Cruces in the murder of Brittany Skaggs. He was found guilty by a Las Cruces jury in October.

The Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney announced the sentence.

He was also convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer.