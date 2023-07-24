EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being sentenced in connection with a murder in Las Cruces from 2020, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

Angel Rosales, 25, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felon in possession in the 2020 murder of Justin Clark, the DA’s Office said.

On the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on 5405 Shenandoah about a gunshot victim inside a home. Sheriff deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, finding Clark with several gunshot wounds. His wife was inside the mobile home when the incident happened.

Clark’s wife told deputies that Clark had gone outside to start his truck. When she heard gunshots, she ran to the front door where she was met by her husband. He told her that he had been shot. Several shell casings were located inside the front door, on the front porch and inside of the trailer home. Clark died from his wounds a short time later.

Witnesses identified a dark sport utility vehicle parked across the road early that morning. A cell phone found at the scene showed a photo of a dark blue sport utility vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle. During the investigation, law enforcement was able to locate the sport utility vehicle and a red Honda identified by witnesses as a vehicle that frequently purchased drugs from Clark, according to the DA’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Las Cruces Police followed the red Honda and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped up, ran a stop sign, and sped through the neighborhood. Officers initiated a pit maneuver causing the Honda to spin out, and Rosales and the driver were arrested. A search warrant was issued on the Honda, and law enforcement found a black SKS carbine rifle, a sock full of .04 and .357 metal cartridges and more than 50 .40 caliber handgun cartridges.