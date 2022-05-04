EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to three years in prison in the shaking death of 7-week-old Mattie Minnick in January 2019.

23-year-old Marcus Alton Minnick was sentenced Wednesday morning after he pleaded No Contest to charges of Reckless Abuse of a Child, a third-degree felony in April.

Judge Driggers sentenced Minnick to the maximum sentence allowed under his plea agreement. Minnick was out on bond awaiting sentencing Wednesday morning.

As KTSM previously reported, Minnick admitted to shaking the baby after having work-related issues and knee pain. He told investigators he thought the infant was “having a tantrum” before violently shaking her.

The baby was taken to a Las Cruces hospital, where she was revived and transported to El Paso. Doctors in El Pao notified investigators that Mattie had brain hemorrhaging, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, a brain injury, and was malnourished.

Doctors also told investigators that Mattie had rib fractures that appeared to be two to three weeks old.

The baby’s mother, Caricia Ceballos, later admitted to shaking the baby after she refused to eat about ten days before her death. Ceballos told them she pinched and poked Mattie several times to see if she was still alive but did not attempt to take her to a hospital or doctor.

Ceballos was convicted by a Las Cruces jury in April 2021 and sentenced to 12-years in prison.

