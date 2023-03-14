EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who attacked his stepfather with a hammer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the office of Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers.

On Jan. 23, a jury in Las Cruces found Alejandro Nevarez, 31, guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

According to the DA in Las Cruces, on Nov. 20, 2020, Nevarez was at home with his stepfather, when his mother arrived to find both men arguing.

She tried to calm both men down. She then saw Nevarez follow his stepfather outside. Shortly thereafter, she went outside and found Nevarez, hitting his stepfather with a hammer.

Nevarez immediately fled the home and was found a short time later at a nearby residence. His stepfather was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical but stable condition.

Since he has been held on pre-trial detention, Nevarez will receive credit towards his sentence of 840 days. He will serve the remainder of 13 years, 8 months and 28 days in prison. That will be followed by two years of parole.