EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from Mexico was sentenced in a federal court in El Paso to 70 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Western District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Cesar Tarango Cobos, 42, of Chihuahua, Mexico, tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico, through the Presidio Port of Entry on Friday, Feb. 17.

A secondary vehicle inspection revealed 94 brick-shaped bundles containing 38.72 kilograms of marijuana and 21 cylinder-shaped bundles containing 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the bundles were stored in hidden compartments and in the rear bumper and side panel areas of the vehicle.

“With this conviction, FBI El Paso and our Drug Enforcement Administration partners are working together to have a positive impact at the local level,” said Special Agent in Charge John Morales for the FBI El Paso Field Office. “We are sending a strong and unified message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated, and, in turn, we are keeping our communities safer and free from methamphetamine which continues to cause horrific damage in too many of our communities.”

The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.