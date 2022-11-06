EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man riding an electric bicycle on Interstate 10 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Nov. 6, police said.

El Paso police responded to three fatal crashes early Sunday morning.

Police say that 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bicycle at about 3:30 a.m. in the far right lane of Interstate 10 east near Dallas Street.

A Ford Raptor struck McCrory from behind and the driver fled the scene, police said. The vehicle would have sustained front-end damage, police said.

Moments later, a second vehicle struck the man lying in the roadway. The second driver stopped and called police.

McCrory died at the scene. Police say the main contributing factor in the collision was McCrory riding an electric bicycle on the freeway.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at (915) 832-4400 or (915) 212-4080. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.