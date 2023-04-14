EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old man returned to the residence of a young woman on Tuesday, April 11 after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her on Friday, April 7, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court documents obtained by KTSM state that 28-year-old Christopher Aaron Rey returned to the victim’s residence on April 11 at around 1:55 p.m. The victim called police stating that Rey showed up to her residence and saw him via a Ring Doorbell camera.

Court documents state that police reviewed the doorbell footage and discovered that the man was indeed Rey and was wearing a military uniform. He attempted to hide from the doorbell camera and tried to open the front door.

The victim told police that she reportedly saw Rey on Monday, March 27, at a laundry mat in East El Paso, giving details on what he was wearing and the type of vehicle he was driving. Police then reviewed camera footage of the laundry mat and confirmed that Rey matched the description provided by the victim, according to court documents.

Police then arrived at the victim’s residence later on April 11, and recognized Rey’s vehicle as it was parked facing the back of the residence. A police officer then approached Rey’s vehicle and recognized the driver to be Rey and asked him to turn off the vehicle and step out to which Rey then reportedly drove off, according to court documents.

The victim later viewed a photo lineup and identified Rey as the man who entered her residence without her permission and attempted to allegedly sexually assault her on April 7. She also stated that she has never met with Rey before the incident, according to court documents.

Fort Bliss confirmed to KTSM 9 News Thursday that Christopher Aaron Rey is a soldier assigned to Fort Bliss.