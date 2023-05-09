EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 50-year-old man has plead guilty in a Las Cruces district court to sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple time over several years and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Johnny Pacheco plead guilty to criminal sexual contact of a minor and criminal sexual penetration on Monday, May 8.

Pacheco must register as a sex offender upon release and undergo a sex offender treatment program in prison. He will also serve an indeterminate period of parole.

Pacheco was arrested in May 2021. The investigation into the allegations of the sexual assault was led by the Las Cruces Police Department. Investigators learned the incidents began when the girl was 14 years old and lasted at least four years.

The victim reported the abuse to a relative, who contacted the police department. The investigation involved the collection of evidence from Pacheco’s cell phone, an old cell phone and the victims’ cell phone.