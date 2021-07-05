Man murdered, body wrapped in blanket found on Fourth of July in Cd. Juárez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A couple of murders were reported on Independence Day in Ciudad Juárez.



According to Juárez police, a man who was driving a funeral home vehicle was attacked with gunshots and killed instantly in South Juárez.



Police said the driver and his wife were driving on Aztecas Avenue when they were attacked by drivers of a gray colored van. The man died and his wife was left injured from the gunshots.



Also in South Juárez, police received a report of a body found wrapped in a blanket in an open field. Forensics experts completed the investigation to determine the cause of death.



There have been 18 reported victims so far this month.

