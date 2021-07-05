Man murdered, body wrapped in blanket found on Fourth of July in Cd. Juárez

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A couple of murders were reported on Independence Day in Ciudad Juárez.

According to Juárez police, a man who was driving a funeral home vehicle was attacked with gunshots and killed instantly in South Juárez.

Police said the driver and his wife were driving on Aztecas Avenue when they were attacked by drivers of a gray colored van. The man died and his wife was left injured from the gunshots.

Also in South Juárez, police received a report of a body found wrapped in a blanket in an open field. Forensics experts completed the investigation to determine the cause of death.

There have been 18 reported victims so far this month.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Vehicle fire at Red Sands

Drone footage of Red Sands

Borderland-style restaurant in Vegas

1 person killed in rollover crash on 1-10 and Transmountain

1 dead in Central El Paso shooting

Joey Chestnut breaks hot dog eating record ... again

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime