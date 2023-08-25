Jose Jones, who was left in a coma and suffered spinal injuries after a hit-and-run crash in July 2022, has died. The case remains unsolved.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who suffered spinal injuries and was left in a coma after being stuck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run last summer has died, his family told KTSM.

Jose Jones was hit by a hit-and-run driver on July 19, 2022, on McLean Street in East El Paso. He suffered multiple spinal injuries and never recovered enough to return home, his family said.

El Paso Police said the case is still unsolved. If anyone has any information on the incident, they can call Special Traffic Investigations at (915) 212-4106 or Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.